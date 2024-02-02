Halle Bailey Shows Off Her Post-Baby Curves In An Angelic Mach & Mach Gown

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey’s new mom glow was present and in full effect at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective. The singer showed off her post-baby body in a white curve-hugging Mach & Mach Gown, that oozed glamor.

The 23-year-old singer and actress accessorized the elegant dress with a diamond necklace and silver earrings. Her long locs fell down her shoulders, highlighting a soft glam look featuring a pink, tinted, nude lipstick and rosy cheeks.

Bailey hit the carpet with her baby daddy and boyfriend, DDG. The rapper matched her fly in a black ensemble, accessorized with dark shades, leather gloves, and a black overcoat.

Halle Bailey gets candid about baby Halo

Since the birth of her son, Bailey has been more open about her pregnancy and motherhood. The actress shared intimate moments during her 9-month journey, like dancing to viral TikTok songs with her sister with her protruding baby bump on display or the behind-the-scenes of her aquatic maternity shoot.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Bailey on the red carpet of the Recording Academy Honors, and the couple discussed their feelings on being first time parents.

“It’s wonderful,” Bailey said. “I love our baby so much. We’re so happy.”

“It’s amazing,” DDG added.

And in an interview with PEOPLE, Bailey explains the origin of her baby’s name.

“It was actually my boyfriend’s idea,” The Color Purple star tells the publication. “He’s the one who came up with his name.”

“We just agreed, and we loved it,” she continued. “I love the name Halo.”

Motherhood is Bailey’s latest role, and appears to be handling it well. While she received lots of scrutiny from the public for keeping her pregnancy private, the actress could care less about the criticism. We love the ways she’s doing things on her terms.

