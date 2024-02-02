Listen Live
Ways to Stay Heart Healthy This American Heart Month

Published on February 2, 2024

Health And Life Insurance. Heart Protected

Source: AndreyPopov / Getty

STATEWIDE — In honor of American Heart Month, medical professionals are highlighting ways that you and your family can keep your hearts healthy.

American Heart Month kicked off Thursday, with National Wear Red Day happening Friday. Wear Red Day highlights the dangers of heart disease – the leading cause of death in the United States, including right here in Indiana.

While prioritizing heart health is important for all Hoosiers, doctors believe pregnant individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions should remain particularly vigilant.

Doctor holding a red heart in hospital ward, healthy strong medical concept.

Source: sasirin pamai / Getty

Dr. Lindsay Panah with Ascension St. Vincent says, “Heart causes are the leading cause of pregnancy related death or mortality.” She describes pregnancy as a “stress test” for the heart.

And, Dr. William Gill with IU Health notes that Hoosiers who smoke or live a sedentary lifestyle, as well as those with diabetes or a family history of health concerns, are also at an increased risk for cardiac events.

Intermittent fasting IF diet concept with hour clock timer for skipping meal, eating keto low carb food meal healthy nutritional with gym exercise for weight loss, cholesterol and diabetic control

Source: Chinnapong / Getty

But, there are ways you can keep yourself, and others, safe.

Tips you have likely heard before include avoiding smoking, regularly exercising, and eating healthy meals. One resource you can use to help balance your meals is myplate.gov.

Dr. Gill especially recommends knowing your cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, as these play an important role in more than just heart disease. High levels contribute to strokes, diabetes, and other conditions.

Find a full interview with Dr. Gill at the end of this article.

Hands, doctor with patient and blood pressure for healthcare, check for hypertension and cardiology at hospital. Medicine, people in office for consultation and exam for medical care at clinic

Source: LumiNola / Getty

Other ways to stay safe are:

  • Understanding Your Family Health History
  • Seeing Your Primary Care Physician
  • Getting a Heart Scan
  • Becoming Familiar with Common Heart Conditions and Their Signs
  • Learning Hands-Only CPR
  • Donating to the American Heart Association or Similar Organizations.

Learn more at heart.org.

Joyful nighttime jog in the city

Source: RealPeopleGroup / Getty

The post Ways to Stay Heart Healthy This American Heart Month appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

