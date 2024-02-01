Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like rumors of adidas never selling Yeezy sneakers after 2023 was greatly exaggerated as there is now word that more Yeezy sneakers will be releasing throughout 2024.

According to Nice Kicks, adidas still has plenty of Yeezy inventory left in stock. And instead of destroying them, they plan on moving the merchandise sometime this year. With a staggering $271 million dollars worth of Yeezy supplies, there is no way adidas is just going to hold onto hundreds of millions of dollars worth of L’s in their warehouse.

The release of the remaining inventory was supposed to have happened in November 2023, but due to the war that broke out between Israeli and Hamas in October, adidas canceled their plans as Kanye West’s antisemitic comments were still fresh on the minds of the general public. Fearing backlash that might have come with their Yeezy drop, adidas pushed back the release to 2024.

Still no word on when the sneakers will be releasing, but if history is any indication, the Yeezy silhouettes will sell out like hotcakes just as they did last summer regardless of how people feel about Kanye West. Even the less popular Yeezy silhouettes sold out within days.

What do y’all think of adidas continuing to sell their Yeezy sneakers? Let us know in the comments section below.

adidas Plans On Selling Their Remaining Yeezy Sneakers was originally published on hiphopwired.com