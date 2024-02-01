Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s safe to say that after her break up with Damson Idris, Lori Harvey stayed in the gym. The social media influencer showed off her physique, making her debut in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Not only did she bless the timeline with the new drool-worthy photoshoot, but she was even rocking a bikini that she designed, courtesy of her swimwear brand in partnership with Revolve, called Yevrah. (Yes, it’s her last name spelled backward.)

Harvey was pictured rocking a purple two-piece as she emerged from the water and climbed back onto the deck of the yacht.

It was previously the name of her brother Jason’s now-defunct footwear line, who gave her the blessing to revive the brand with a new mission focused on swimwear. If you’re interested in copping a piece from the collection, you can check it out here.

Harvey spoke about the honor of posing for the legendary bikini-clad edition of the magazine and how much she enjoyed doing the shoot, which was shot by Yu Tsai in Cancun.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” Harvey told SI Swim. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”

Harvey’s shoot will be part of the magazine’s 60th anniversary releasing in May, with more ladies set to be announced in the months leading up to it hitting newsstands.

Lori Harvey Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Swimsuit Issue was originally published on cassiuslife.com