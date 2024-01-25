Suspect Who Allegedly Robbed Canal Street Shopper Bishop Lamor Whitehead Killed By US Marshals

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of the men who allegedly robbed egregiously gaudy Brooklyn pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead was killed.

Spotted on News 4 New York, one of the alleged suspects in the 2022 robbery of the “Bling Bishop” was shot and killed by US Marshals in New Jersey during a standoff at a hotel.

Per News 4 New York:

Shamar Leggette, 41, was inside the MHO Inn and Suites on US-1 in Monmouth Junction when US Marshals attempted to arrest him, sources said.

A woman inside the hotel surrendered to authorities, but amid negotiations with federal agents, senior law enforcement sources tell NBC New York Leggette came out shooting at deputy marshals and they returned fire killing him.

The New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office is investigating. South Brunswick police officers were also on the scene.

Leggette and other armed suspects robbed the flashy pastor that social media has hilarious named “The Niggler” and made off with a woman’s wedding ring, earrings, Rolex and Cavalier watches, a man’s gold chain and wedding ring, a Cuban chain, a diamond and emerald cross, and other church item during the robbery that went down a live stream church service.

Two men were already arrested in connection with the armed robbery, and a third suspect was never apprehended, according to police.

According to sources, Leggette was also wanted for additional crimes in Queens and Rhode Island.

The Bling Bishop’s Legal Issues

Yes, Whitehead was a victim of crime, but he also had significant legal issues. In December 2022, he was arrested by the feds on extortion and fraud charges.

The flagrantly tacky deliverer of God’s word allegedly defrauded members of his congregation and was also charged with lying to the FBI.

Welp.

