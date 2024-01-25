Sen. Young Talks U.S. Investment in A.I., Staying Ahead of China

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — The future of the United States may very well rest in the hands of technological advancement, if Indiana’s senior senator is on the money.

“The stakes are enormous, and our very values and way of life are at stake,” says Senator Todd Young.

Senator Young, a Republican, has made tech legislation a priority over the last several years and has continued to partner with top Democrats to get bills pushed through Congress. Young’s CHIPS Act was passed by President Joe Biden in 2022. That bill focused on the development of semiconductors within the borders of the United States.

Senator Young, alongside Democrat Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, joined the Center for Strategic and International Studies this week for a Q&A on the future of tech development.

Young says history proves the key to retaining military and economic might comes in the form of preparation, meaning the U.S. should be focused on developing and investing in technologies like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and other computer sciences now instead of later.

“Differential rates of growth between different countries, and different rates of technological development have led to different levels of military power,” Young explains, “our productivity as an economy and therefore as our wealth as individuals and households is very much tied to our advancement in modern technologies.”

Indiana’s Republican senator says investments, in his eyes, means forgiving tax rates, regulation, and critical investments in people.

That would take the form of investing in rural broadband Internet, which has been a top priority for Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Senators Young and Bennet have introduced the Global Technology Leadership Act, which if passed would establish an Office of Global Competition Analysis to assess and examine how the U.S. fares in key tech development.

Young explains, “if we can come up with standards for development, that require the Chinese for example to abide by those standards – if they want to trade into this massive, non-Chinese economy, they’re going have to abide by our standards.”

