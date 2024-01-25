Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ayo Edebiri will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time next month. “The Bear” star is on a wonderful awards circuit run, which fans can likely expect to hear more about on the exciting episode. Read more details inside.

“SNL” announced that Edebiri will host the show for the first time Feb. 3. The Emmy, Critics Choice and Golden Globe award winning talent will be joined by artist and actress Jennifer Lopez, who will be making her fourth appearance as musical guest. Lopez previously hosted the show three times.

They are both joining to celebrate their recent accomplishments. Edebiri as an award-winning talent for her breakout role in FX’s “The Bear” as Sydney Adamu. Lopez will be there to perform and promote her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now, which accompanied by her narrative driven, cinematic original on Amazon, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. The project will be released on Feb. 16 after Valentine’s Day.

The broadcast will debut on NBC and stream live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT).

Edebiri started her career in stand-up before going on to write on a number of comedy shows such as “The Rundown with Robin Thede,” “Sunnyside “and “Big Mouth” before working on Apple’s “Dickinson” and then landing the role of Sydney on “The Bear.”

The star also has “SNL” connections. Edebiri once hosted a comedy show with Ben Marshall, who is now one of the members of “SNL’s” acting and writing troupe “Please Don’t Destroy.”

Be sure to catch a special “Saturday Night Live” with Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez on Feb. 3.

Ayo Edebiri Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Guest Jennifer Lopez was originally published on globalgrind.com