Paris Fashion Week 2024: Zendaya Is An Icon, A Legend, And The Moment

Pictures of Zendaya attending Maison Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week dropped, and I just spit out my espresso. With a new, edgy haircut and a captivating couture gown, the model-influencer-actress, in an instant, proves why she will forever be an icon, a legend, and a fabulous fashion moment.

(Her look also shows that Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, need to go together forever. Because the dynamic duo does not miss.)

Zendaya glided up the stairs to enter Schiaparelli’s highly anticipated runway show turning heads with each step. Viral videos show camera shutters flashing in unison as she walked in, nearly sounding like applause.

Over-the-top couture, like Zendaya’s, is synonymous with Schiaparelli. From Cardi B’s dramatic appearances to Kylie Jenner’s controversial lion head, the fashion house’s presentations are like seeing the Met Gala every time. So, Zendaya was appropriately dressed for the auspicious occasion.

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya wore a black dress with unexpected haute couture details. The top of her gown comprised a turtleneck top with rosette sleeve details and a hidden corset to accentuate her waist. The bottom displayed a ruched satin skirt and a dramatic train. Zendaya accessorized her look with red-bottom black pointed heels and sheer black tights.

Zendaya’s hair was just as eye-catching in a funky, re-imagined mullet style. The look could have gone viral on its own. We are obsessed with her razor-buzzed bangs, asymmetrical fringe, and blunt cut.

Schiaparelli brings out Hollywood’s style slayers

The “Euphoria” actress wasn’t the only celebrity slaying the Schiaparelli event. Cameras also caught frequent fashion week attendees Sabrina Elba and Jennifer Lopez in the mix. Each wore the show’s designer.

Recent Golden Globe winner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph was also spotted taking a break from Hollywood’s busy awards season. She wore an oversized black tunic with black pants and gold details.

Schiarapelli and the fashion girlies are a moment that needs attention! Whew, ladies!

