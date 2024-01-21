SANTA FE, NM — Alec Baldwin is being charged again with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”
The actor was indicted Friday on one count of involuntary manslaughter after a New Mexico grand jury was presented evidence by special prosecutors.
Baldwin was charged the first time one year ago.
Prosecutors dropped the charge in April, in part because Baldwin was charged under a law that didn’t exist at the time.
It was also revealed that one of the special prosecutors was also serving the New Mexico Legislature.
The post Actor Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Actor Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter was originally published on wibc.com
-
Enter for Your Chance to Win a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation
-
Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams's Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards
-
R. Kelly claims he was unaware of $10.5 Million Lawsuit because he cant Read Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’
-
Doja Cat's Brother Accused of Knocking Out Her Teeth, Leading to Singer's Mother Filing a Restraining Order