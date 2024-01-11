Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick today, reports indicate.

Belichick was with the Patriots for 24 seasons, racking up an incredible record including six Super Bowl wins.

ESPN reports Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have been meeting this week to make sure the decision was mutual and without conflict.

Belichick has one year left on his contract but is expected to continue coaching elsewhere.

The post Patriots, Bill Belichick Mutually Part Ways After 24 Seasons appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

