It is close to Valentine’s Day, so you know what that means: It’s Sweethearts candy season!
The legendary heart-shape conversation candies have been a staple for decades with their lovey-dovey messages for that special someone. However… what about if you don’t have a special someone (or, at least, not special enough)?
This year, Sweethearts got you covered!
This year, Sweethearts are introducing limited-edition Situationship Boxes. The boxes contain candy hearts with blurred out messages that are hard to read… just like your relationship!
“Singles are taking ‘situationships’ to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them,” says a press release to PEOPLE by Evan Brock, marketing VP of Sweethearts’ parent company, Spangler. “The printing on Sweethearts isn’t always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.”
The limited-edition sweets will be available for purchase online at SweetheartsCandies.com on January 8 at 9am ET. So that means you can put as much effort into it as your actual situationship.
Sure beats hunting down those V-Day Stanley tumblers. Just saying.
RELATED:
- What’s Trending: What Is The Best Love Song Of All Time?! [WATCH]
- Special K: What Women Can Give Men For Valentine’s Day [WATCH]
- 10 Black Couples We Love!
- What’s Trending?! Do You Show PDA On Social Media? [WATCH]
- Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2019 With Freebies, Deals And More!
Sweethearts Introduce Limited-Edition “Situationship” Boxes was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams's Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
President Biden Pardons Marijuana Use, But What Does That Mean?
-
Fans Rally Behind Vanessa Bryant After Pan African Avenger Dr. Umar Accuses Her of Hoarding Kobe Bryant’s Wealth
-
Will Smith Says He Was Terrified On His 'One and Only Date' with Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa
-
Zion Williamson Gets Huge Off-Centered Chest Tattoo, Social Media Immediately Judges Him
-
Bishop T.D. Jake Denies Viral Claims of Assault and Attending Alleged Diddy Rumors
-
Toni Braxton Shuts Down Rumors That She Married Birdman: ‘We Are Both Single’