Prayers Up! Family Friends Of Carrie Bernans Set Up A GoFundMe Following A Tragic Crash

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Prayers up for Carrie Bernans!

Carrie is in the hospital following a hit and run over the New Year’s Eve holiday. The Richmond native – who HelloBeautiful named a “Black Woman in Tech to Watch” – was left critically injured after a driver crashed into the patio area of a New York City eatery. The restaurant was just blocks away from the tourist attraction Times Square.

According to police reports and news coverage, the “Black Panther” and “The Color Purple” stuntwoman was pinned under a food truck as a result of the vehicle’s impact. She suffered broken bones and chipped teeth.

Though the driver fled the scene following the crash, he is now in custody. The 44-year-old man has been charged with several infractions, including reckless endangerment, attempted murder, and driving while intoxicated.

Following the incident, Carrie’s mother took to social media to share her daughter’s story. Carrie is said to recovering, but in a much pain. Donations, well wishes, and public messages have poured in since the news broke of Carrie’s incident and injuries.

(Trigger Warning: Note the following images may be considered graphic.)

Fellow actress and comedian Tanjareen Thomas shared similar photos with additional memories of her and her friend on Instagram. She says that Carrie is unable to “breastfeed her son” and needs multiple surgeries. Tanjareen also gives insight into Carrie’s contributions to the community.

She writes, “Carrie is such a Light in the community. She just celebrated Christmas at my house, days after organizing her 6th annual “Operation Christmas Giveback,” which helped 111 families in her hometown of Memphis, TN.”

Carrie Bernans is a multi-talented investor, actress, mother, and ‘tech titan.’

In 2023, HB honored Carrie for her contributions to technology. She is one of our Titans of Tech.

Amid her many roles on and off screen, and as a mother, friend, and daughter, she has invested in multiple companies, helped launch start-ups, and served as an example for younger generations. As we’ve said before, Carrie “is a force that refuses to be unseen. Her consistent presence in multiple spaces undoubtedly pays it forward to the next lineage of women following in her footsteps.”

When HB interviewed Carrie, her message to other Black girls was simple: “Keep going, girl. Keep going, okay?!”

We share the same message with her today – and send prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery. To support Carrie Bernan’s GoFundMe, click here.

RELATED

Prayers Up! Family Friends Of Carrie Bernans Set Up A GoFundMe Following A Tragic Crash was originally published on hellobeautiful.com