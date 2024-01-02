Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Mother Fitness’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her commitment to health and wellness to another level with a new partnership with Planet Fitness. Dubbed ‘Mother Fitness,’ the “Cobra” rapper is encouraging fans to reach their body goals in 2024.

Meg, who has been teasing a ‘hot girl boot camp’ throughout 2023, says she’s taking her hotties “to the judgement-free zone” in a new gym ad. In the video, she rocks a poppin’ purple wig with a matching purple sequin and sheer paneled jumpsuit. Meg’s hot girl curves are on full display as she emerges from purple smoke.

According to a Planet Fitness press release, the partnership includes a customized AR filter, workouts inspired by Megan, and a charitable co-branded merchandise line. Sales from the merchandise benefit The Pete & Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization Megan founded to uplift underserved communities in Houston and beyond. Merch includes crew neck sweatshirts that say “Big Fitness Energy for Everybody (-ody-ody) and bucket hats that read ‘Real Hot Girl Fit.’

Megan Thee Stallion says fitness is her priority despite tough days

Everyone knows Thee Stallion doesn’t play about fitness or the gym. The resident Hot Girl Coach spoke to People Magazine about her newest collaboration and how working out has helped her mental and physical health.

“Fitness can have such a powerful and positive impact on your body, mind, and soul. So it’s an authentic collaboration that truly connects to my personal and professional interests,” Megan said to the publication.

Throughout the interview, Megan shares about balancing her demanding music and entertainment schedule with working out. Despite distractions and obligations, she has made discipline her main goal. According to Megan, results have made her the ‘hottie’ she is.

“I love how working out brings mental clarity and physical energy, so I trust the process and grind it out. It also comes down to having good people around you to be your gym accountability partner,” she said.

Read more of Megan Thee Stallion’s interview with People here. Let’s go hotties!

Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Mother Fitness’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com