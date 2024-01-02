Tia Mowry Opens Up About Time Spent Alone: ‘I’ve Never Been Alone. Until Now’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is reflecting on the past year and the power of spending time alone.

On Friday, December 29, the 45 year old actress shared a lengthy Instagram post where she opened up about embracing alone time. The Sister Sister Alum shared a video of herself dancing and drinking a glass of red wine along with a vulnerable caption that reflected on how she’s embracing this period of solitude.

“I have a confession to make: I’ve never been alone. Until now,” she wrote. “For the longest time, I’ve found myself in the company of others, as my work and family commitments kept me constantly surrounded by people, and not to mention, I have a twin. Alone time was a rare occurrence growing up.”

Mowry then went on to explain that although she’s alone, she has “embraced solitude” and found beauty through it all. “I realized that being alone wasn’t a punishment but rather an opportunity to recharge,” she continued. “Through conscious effort, I transformed these moments into a crucial aspect of maintaining my well-being. This shift allowed me to recognize the value of solitude in refreshing my mind and spirit.”

She concluded the long caption by explaining how the time spent alone has allowed her to be fully present, writing, “Now, when I am in the presence of my loved ones, I can fully be present with them, knowing that I have taken the time to rejuvenate myself ”

Check out the post below.

We just love Tia’s transparency and enjoy seeing her give herself the best self care! We can’t wait to see how she embraces more periods of solitude and stillness in 2024.

