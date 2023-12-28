New Year, New Hair: Teyonah Parris Shows Off Her First Silk Press And Natural Length

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Is Teyonah Parris getting ready for 2024 with a new hairstyle?

Just in time to celebrate the new year, she took to Instagram with a fresh face and a new silk press. The actress from “If Beale Street Could Talk” looks incredible and ready to ring in 2024.

The new ‘do stands out as an unexpected hair departure from other styles rocked by the 36-year-old actress. In fact, according to Teyonah, her remixed style is her first-time using heat on her hair.

Teyonah Parris is the Queen of Natural Hairstyles

Teyonah, who welcomed her first baby this March, has been “very intentional” about her hair journey. While interviewing with entertainment publication The Wrap, the actress shared the connection between her identity, her hair, and how she shows up for Black women on screen.

Teyonah’s commitment to taking up space can be seen throughout her growing career. Whether fighting bad guys with the Marvels or supporting her man and through racism and oppression on Beale Street, Teyonah has found a way to highlight her natural crown.

The NAACP Image Award winner told The Wrap this summer, “I’ve been very intentional for maybe a little over a decade now about making sure that as a Black woman, and as Black women, we feel seen in these spaces. Just how we are. How are we naturally are. If that’s curly hair, kinky hair, whatever that is, I want to be a part of normalizing our existence as it is.”

Teyonah’s new silk press is as smooth as cocoa butter

We love how Teyonah celebrates Black women, our culture, and our hair boldly! Her new pressed tresses are as smooth as butter and remind everyone of how magical we are. Because if there’s one thing Black women are going to do, it is to change up our hair whenever we feel like it, confuse others, and slay while doing it!

The new mommy posted a before-and-after reel on December 27 to show off her updated hair flip. K. BlairHair is in the background, taking Teyonah’s hair from natural kinky to pressed and smoothed. The hairstylist also adds soft barrel curls to finish off the look.

Teyonah’s face is glowing as she moves her long, natural hair from side to side and glides her red-manicured nails through. Teyonah captioned the post, “Baby’s first silk press!! I like it, but also I feel bald, lol. And I’ll want my poofy hair back in about 3 more hours!! .”

Though she is still getting used to her new hair, Teyonah’s fans and celebrity friends like Raven Goodwin, Yvonne Orji, and Bresha Webb, can’t get enough. Jokingly comparing the Marvel actress to the flawless models on hair products, Bresha comments, “Looking like you right off the “Just for me box!” She cute!!!”

Changing up your hair, like Teyonah, is one way to start off 2024 right. HB, how are you getting ready?

