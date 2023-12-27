Kanye West Apologizes In Hebrew To The Jewish Community For His Antisemitic Foolery

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As his Vultures album sits in limbo, Kanye West has become apologetic to the community he has consistently insulted.

Spotted on The Guardian, Kanye West, or Ye, is doing his best impersonation of Ruben Studdard and singing sorry to the Jewish community.

The spiraling rapper took to his sparsely used Instagram account to apologize in Hebrew to the Jewish community for the Hitler appreciation and antisemitic rhetoric he has spewed out.

Per The Guardian:

In a statement posted in Hebrew on his Instagram account, where he has 18.2m followers, he wrote (as translated by Google): “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community … It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Was This Apology A Strategic Move?

The apology comes on the heels of the Chicago rapper trying to drop his Ty Dolla $ign assisted project, Vultures.

The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper has held “listening sessions” in rooms full of people egging on his poor behavior and nonsensical rants.

Oh, and he’s been rocking “merch” with a two-headed eagle symbol on it that is ironically similar to Nazi Germany’s coat of arms.

Coincidence? Many think not.

Some people are in Ye’s comment section under his single post calling C A P on his “apology.”

“Lol. Using Hebrew to apologize so his fans can’t read it. Can’t even write in English anywhere on the post as he’s too embarrassed to be seen apologising to us Jews … coincidence his album is out soon? Give me a break,” influencer Liv Schreiber wrote.

We shall see if West has indeed seen the error of his ways or if he’s trying to get back into the good graces of companies like adidas, who have all distanced themselves from him after his antisemitic rants and comments on social media.

Photo: MEGA / Getty

Kanye West Apologizes In Hebrew To The Jewish Community For His Antisemitic Foolery was originally published on hiphopwired.com