Dr. Umar Says Eminem Isn’t A Rap G.O.A.T. Because He’s The White Man

Over the holiday weekend, Joe Budden gave Hip-Hoppers a different kind of Christmas present when he shared a few clips of Dr. Umar Johnson off the next episode of his podcast. WAnd while there were a few entertaining and intriguing topics that were broached, the internet exploded over his take on Eminem being the rap G.O.A.T.

Sitting down with Joe Budden and crew for a Patreon exclusive episode, Dr. Umar was asked about his thoughts about Eminem being considered one of the G.O.A.T.’s in the Hip-Hop game, which prompted quite the spirited response from the man who bluntly stated “No non-African can ever be the best of anything African.”

Continuing to drive his point home, the good doctor expounded on his opinion saying, “It is an insult to the ancestors. It is an insult to the race. It is an insult to every Black person. Do you think I can go to Palestine and be the best anything of Palestinian culture? You never see that! You think I can go to Israel and be the best of anything in Israel whether it be a cook, an instrumentalist, a dancer? Hell no!”

Well, he’s not wrong. Also, Lord Jamar is probably somewhere clapping right now.

Dr. Umar doesn’t like people crowning Eminem the best of anything in Hip-Hop culture. While Umar acknowledges Marshall Mather’s talent as an artist, he added, “For you to put him at the top, that’s white supremacy, brother!”

Naturally, people on social media either agreed or disagreed with Dr. Umar’s take on Eminem’s legacy in the rap game, but regardless of how you may feel, Dr. Umar isn’t going to have his mind changed on the matter so long as Eminem is a Caucasian and that’s the kind of a forever thing.

Check out Dr. Umar Johnson break it down for the people in the back below and let us know your thoughts on the take in the comments section below.

