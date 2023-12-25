Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens: ‘Unbothered,’ ‘Locked In,’ And In Love

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Newlyweds Simone Biles, 26, and Jonathan Owens, 28, are among the most recent celebrity couples falling victim to public chatter and external scrutiny. It all started after The Pivot podcast video went viral and comments made by the couple turned into thought pieces, personal statuses, and Groupme topics.

Sound familiar? It should because ‘the culture’ loves to discuss other people’s relationships, choices, and sexual activities. And today’s ongoing 24-hour commentary is further proof of our guilty obsession.

Jonathan Owens says he’s “a catch.”

For many, what stands out, is Jonathan’s comments describing himself “as a catch” and not knowing who Simone was when they first met. (Though the two have noted Jonathan’s unfamiliarity before).

During the podcast, The Pivot co-host Channing Crowder asked Jonathan, “How in the hell did you pull Simone Biles?” Jonathan shared that he wasn’t familiar with gymnastics and didn’t know who she was until he saw her Instagram follower count and learned more.

The Green Bay Packers safety was also asked whether he thought he was “a catch.” Jonathan responded. “I always say that the men are the catch.”

In addition to Jonathan’s comments, some social media users take issue with Simone’s proactive actions to engage Jonathan first and “jump in his DMs.”

Simone admits to messaging Jonathan first and driving nearly an hour to meet with the NFL player for the first date. It is important to note, though, that the two met during COVID-19, Jonathan was playing for the Houston Texans at the time, and Simone lived close in the suburbs.

Jonathan told the podcasters, “The rest was history” after Simone made that trip.

Here’s more on what we know about newlyweds Simon Biles and Jonathan Owens.

The dating app Raya brought the two together.

Simone and Jonathan first met on the dating app Raya. According to Pop Sugar, the app started in 2015 and is “a private, membership-based community for influencers, actors, and celebrities” like Simone and Jonathan. Those that know about it, know about it. And the vetting process is top-tier.

After dating and meeting family, the two became serious pretty quickly, though Jonathan expressed early doubts. Jonathan proposed on Valentine’s Day 2022 in Houston.

Simone and Jonathan wed in April 2023.

Simone and Jonathan had two ceremonies. Because they held a destination wedding, the couple first married legally in Houston on April 22, 2023. A few weeks later, the sports duo hosted a second ceremony and celebration in Cabo, San Lucas. The guest list included more than 140 guests. Simone wore a gorgeous strapless A-line ball gown with high-slit and floral details for the beach soiree.

Simone is Jonathan’s biggest fan.

Simone is frequently seen on the Green Bay Packers’ sidelines. She unapologetically cheers and lifts up her man, while looking cute and casual in team gear.

Simone went viral this Thanksgiving for celebrating Jonathan’s first NFL touchdown. “MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS,” the decorated gymnast tweeted.

Jonathan is Simone’s biggest fan.

Jonathan penned a touching note to his girlfriend-at-the-time in July 2021 during arguably one of the hardest times in her career. While some chastised Simone for taking a break from gymnastics, Jonathan publicly supported her decision.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that,” Jonathan captioned a post on July 29, 2021. One year later, Jonathan posted a similar message after Simone received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her integrity.

The couple is ‘unbothered’ and locked in.

The most important fact we know thus far about the couple is their ability to shut out the noise. Despite recent chatter, the two remain focused on each other and their love. Jonathan seemed to indirectly respond to criticism with a wedding picture on Instagram. Simone posted a pic of their wedding, too, hers showing the sillier, fun side of the couple.

On December 22, Jonathan tells fans he and Simone are “unbothered” and “locked in.”

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens: ‘Unbothered,’ ‘Locked In,’ And In Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com