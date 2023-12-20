A Black Girl’s Guide To Living Your Best Life In Milwaukee

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

What do DJ Spinderella, dope kicks, a Midwestern city, a championship-winning basketball team, and an East Coast fashionista have in common? A lot more than I initially thought.

Growing up as a Black girl from Delaware (who is one generation out of the projects), much of my exposure to Black culture and community has been rooted in family and centered on the East Coast.

I knew Black people lived across the country – and the world, for that matter. We are magical, after all. But I didn’t always see us reflected in movies, content, news, or videos outside my East Coast bubble. Further, without many family members in the western parts of the country, I wasn’t immediately interested in visiting different areas. That is until now.

I traveled to Milwaukee this fall and winter season. After four days of sexy sightseeing, cool sporting events, fashion-filled workshops, and a little posh partying, I discovered more of myself and my culture than I anticipated.

Keep scrolling to read more about my experience and why Milwaukee may be an option for your next 2024 travel destination. Because while there, I lived my best life.

Milwaukee’s Black culture is unapologetic and bold.

Let’s be clear: Milwaukee is not the first city that comes to mind when most think about Black culture, but records show that African Americans have lived in Milwaukee as early as the 1700s. And the city experienced a Black population boom in the 1940s-1960s.

Speed up to now, I experienced Black culture as soon as I stepped out of my downtown Milwaukee hotel. While in the city, I visited various Black-owned businesses, cultural hubs, special events, and historical landmarks.

SEE: America’s Black Holocaust Museum and Bronzeville Collective

My trip started with a reflective visit to America’s Black Holocaust Museum. Founded in 1988 by one of the only known Wisconsin Lynch survivors, Dr. James Cameron, the experience was nothing short of extraordinary.

What stuck out to me most was the care and attention put into the selected artifacts throughout the museum’s visual journey and the kindness of the staff at the center. While commemorating the Black experience from pre-captivity in Africa to the present day, the museum highlighted culture nationwide with a specific focus on contributions in Wisconsin. Barack Obama, Oprah, and the founders of the Black Lives Matter Movement are just a few leading voices featured throughout.

A few steps away from the museum was the Bronzeville Collective, a Black woman-owned shop committed to Black, Brown, and queer creatives. The shop was the definition of “rooting for everybody Black” with handcrafted earrings, blankets, t-shirts, art, and more. The city’s famous Jamaican restaurant, Pepper Pot with delicious jerk egg rolls, is also located in the Martin Luther King Drive area.

VISIT: See “Method Man” at the Milwaukee Museum of Art

Milwaukee’s Museum of Art is arguably one of the most aesthetically beautiful buildings I have ever visited. The perfect spot for a soft girl afternoon of lattes, a glass of wine, or just intellectual stimulation, the venue’s 341,000 square feet was everything.

The art pieces inside were equally awe-inspiring. I viewed them while wearing a comfy sweater dress from Rebdolls and combat boots. Out of the museum’s 30,000 works of art, one in particular caught my eye. The piece is called Method Man.

Created by Los Angeles Black artist Mark Bradford, the art literally took up space with its size, colors, and complex form. Mark, who is 6’9, went from curling hair in his mother’s beauty shop to manipulating paper, paint, and textiles to create art. He is known for large-scale titles referring to musicians like Smokey Robinson and Tupac Shakur. Milwaukee introduced me to his cultural masterpieces.

See Mark Bradford’s Method Man below.

From DJ Spinderella spinning records of my childhood to my custom “Not for Resale” kicks.

Milwaukee’s Film organization held its Culture & Communities Fest while I visited. The October event included panels and workshops, Black films, a sneakerfest, and a Battle of the Chefs event. The festival started with a hip-hop party with DJ Spinderella, where I got my whole ’99 and 2000s life.

I will never forget spending the afternoon at the festival’s Culture By Design sneaker fair. I wore a streetwear-inspired outfit with a ripped black acid wash jean belt, a green cargo skirt, and Jordan 1 Retro High ‘Not for Resale’ Varsity Red sneakers for the event.

After chatting with PUMA’s Clyde Edwards and learning about his journey from YouTube to one of the most iconic streetwear brands in the world, I walked around the fair, spoke with fashion lovers, and listened to sessions. The event captured the city’s cultural style and trend, from the custom sneaker design on-site to the engaging panels and hands-on activations.

Milwaukee has an award-winning Milwaukee Bucks basketball team – and fine players.

My last stop before returning to the East Coast was enjoying a basketball game with the Milwaukee Bucks. The game was one of my first major NBA events since the pandemic. So, I was ready to rock a sporty chic outfit, enjoy beverages and salty foods, and cheer on the team with committed fans.

My experience was that – and more.

The entire city came to the Sunday afternoon arena event which was located in the middle of downtown. Attendees wore varying colors of Bucks jerseys with “Giannis Antetokounmpo” as a fan favorite across the back of many shirts. Though there was a slight chill in the air, sports fans from all walks of life donned their favorite team proudly. I chose a two-piece Fashion Nova set and white Air Force Ones.

While sports is not my specialty, looking at fine men is. Milwaukee had a lot of them – on and off the court. Go Bucks!

A Black Girl’s Guide To Living Your Best Life In Milwaukee was originally published on hellobeautiful.com