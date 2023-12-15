Metallic Florals Are The Glam Your Holiday Decor Needs According To Designer Tachic Hickman-Piazza

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Holiday floral arrangements are a big deal. These bouquets are one of the focal points of your holiday decor and set the tone for your decorating theme. Of course, the Christmas tree has always been the real star of the holiday show, but up next are the florals, and this year, they are ready to shine – literally.

There’s an art to fabulous holiday decor. It must represent your decor vibe, contain some razzle-dazzle, and, most importantly, envelop you in the holiday spirit. This year, metallics are not only the dominating fashion trends but also decking the halls of many homes.

We chatted with Creative Director and Designer Tachic Hickman-Piazza (Filmmaker and owner of Allured By Design), who believes in extravagant designs that add opulence and grandiosity to a space. The New Orleans native gave us tips on creating stand-out holiday floral arrangements that will most definitely be a conversation piece at your Christmas or New Year’s Eve home gathering. According to Hickman-Piazza, when it comes to holiday decor – the more, the merrier; Christmas decorations can also be brought into your bedroom, and Baby Breaths make a delightful and inexpensive holiday floral.

Get into our holiday decor Q and A below!

HB: What must-have piece will you always incorporate in your holiday décor and why?

TH-P: For me, the holidays aren’t without beautiful shimmery metallics. Every holiday season, I look forward to incorporating shiny, glittery silver and gold pieces into my holiday look – whether it be new shimmery ornaments, a glitzy floral arrangement, or metallic floral stems & picks. My holiday decor will always bring on the glitz and glam of Christmas.

HB: What are a few ways to stray from the traditional poinsettias and make our holiday floral arrangements stand out?

TH-P: I love glitzy floral arrangements. However, don’t get me wrong – I also love traditional poinsettias because they are beautiful and scream that the holiday season is here. But I’m typically attracted to anything that sparkles during the holiday season, and I think incorporating champagne-colored floral stems or any stem or holiday pick with some shine and sparkle will always stand out.

HB: When decorating for the holidays, what are some golden rules you live by?

TH-P: A golden rule I live by is to ALWAYS bring Christmas into my bedroom. It’s commonplace for everyone to go with tradition and install a tree in the main living or family room, which I also do – of course. But for me, there’s nothing like going to bed or waking up to a beautiful and well-decorated tree in your bedroom. If one has the space for it, a whole tree will suffice. And, if you don’t -even a miniature tree, pencil, or slim tree will do. However, if space doesn’t allow for a tree, I’d advise just sprinkling some garland or holiday accents throughout one’s bedroom. There’s just something so magical and cozy about twinkling lights, fragrant candles, and holiday decor while snuggled underneath your covers and watching a good Christmas movie in the warmth of your bed.

HB: What is a simple holiday floral arrangement we can put together that looks luxurious but is cost-efficient? Also, where are some unique places we can place these holiday floral arrangements besides our kitchen tables?

TH-P: A gold or shimmery Baby’s Breath is one of the most straightforward floral arrangements anyone can assemble. It’s inexpensive and luxurious. Also, Baby’s Breath is so delicate and dainty that you don’t need to add much else to it. It’s the shining star on its own during the holiday season, and it can be displayed pretty much anywhere in one’s home – on a console in your foyer area, a dining table, or even as a centerpiece on your coffee table.

HB: Is there such a thing as over-the-top when it comes to holiday floral arrangements and décor? Why or why not?

TH-P: Absolutely NOT!! Christmastime is the one holiday where more is more, and being over the top is celebrated and expected!! So go with the flow and be as happy and over the top as you please with your holiday decor and floral arrangements.

Click here to get more decorating tips from Tachic or to check out her work. Also, click here to tune into her web series, Boutique Shopping Saturdays With Allured By Design.

DON’T MISS…

Fab Finds: 5 Decorative Holiday Pieces For Your Home

Tia Mowry Dishes On Affordable Holiday Hosting Ideas, Holiday Favs, And More

Metallic Florals Are The Glam Your Holiday Decor Needs According To Designer Tachic Hickman-Piazza was originally published on hellobeautiful.com