Naomi Osaka Discusses Her Pregnancy Struggles, Her Newfound Confidence, And More In ‘Instyle’

Naomi Osaka fashionably covers Instyle magazine in a Stella Jean top, dress, and skirt, a Cult Gaia necklace, and Gia Borghini boots. Inside the issue, the tennis phenomenon shares her pregnancy struggles, motherhood, newfound confidence, and more.

Naomi Osaka has achieved more than most at her age. As a four-time Grand Slam champion, the Japanese native is a powerful force on the tennis court. And since giving birth to her daughter Shai, that bold energy has transferred to her entire existence. “Her vibe is sure-footed, deliberate. Everyone around her seems to notice. “She has completely changed since having a baby,” says Carly Duguid, Osaka’s creative director. “She’s more motivated now than I’ve ever seen her,” Duguid adds. “I think that has a lot to do with just having your own child, and wanting to excel, and to have someone who looks up to her.”

Osaka’s birthing experience mirrored a lot of Black mothers. The fashion designer tested positive for Group B streptococcus, a common bacterial infection among many pregnant women that can also be passed to their babies. When it came time to give birth to her daughter, she admitted that she wasn’t prepared for what she encountered. “There were so many things I wasn’t aware of,” says Osaka. “I do remember feeling in that moment, ‘This is the worst pain of my life,’” the multihyphenate revealed. “And I know that if I get through this, then everything else will feel very easy.’”

Shai was born this past July, and Osaka embraces motherhood with all her might while still keeping up with her many endeavors, including prioritizing her mental health. When she’s not training for her tennis comeback or mothering her child, Osaka usually sketches fashion ideas, hiking, journals, and meditates in the sun, which she says calms and invigorates her, “like it’s bringing life into me,” stated Osaka.

