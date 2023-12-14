House Moves Forward With Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Republicans argue the President benefited from the foreign business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. The President has always maintained he had nothing to do with his son’s business.

An impeachment inquiry is a step toward potential impeachment. It allows the House to hold public hearings and grants subpoena power for information and documents.

Lawmakers voted 221 to 212 to approve the resolution. The vote now makes official what former Speaker Kevin McCarthy started in September when he opened the investigation on his own accord.

Biden said that House Republicans are not joining him on focusing on the issues that impact the American people, instead “attacking” him with lies. He added that instead of doing their job on the urgent work needing to be done, they are choosing to “waste time on this baseless political stunt” that even Republicans in Congress admit “is not supported by facts.”

