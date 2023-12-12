Top Google Searches In 2023

Google’s Year in Search reveals the top trends in Search for 2023 based on various categories.

The meme “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?” was among the top trending searches.

If you looked up information on the Israel-Hamas conflict in recent months using Google, you’re not alone.

Google released its 2023 Year in Search. It revealed that the global population sought details on Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s subsequent military response. “War in Israel and Gaza” ranked as the top news trend both in the US and worldwide. Common search queries included “what is Hamas,” “what is happening in Israel,” and “why did Hamas attack.”

The implosion of the Titan submersible during a mission to explore the Titanic wreckage became the next major global news trend.

Google’s Year in Search provides a glimpse into the people and events that captured public curiosity and interest. The list highlights search queries that experienced substantial traffic increases compared to the previous year.

Other notable subjects in 2023 included Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during an NFL game, the passing of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, and the phenomenon “Barbenheimer.”

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety with a significant injury in January, topped the list of trending people and athletes. Additional names making waves in search trends included actor Jeremy Renner, influencer Andrew Tate, soccer player Kylian Mbappé, and football player Travis Kelce, known for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The list also paid tribute to those lost in 2023, such as Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, and Sinead O’Connor.

The movie “Sound of Freedom,” and Jason Aldean’s controversial song “Try That in a Small Town” also garnered interest.

The 2023 Oxford Word of the Year, “Rizz,” denoting a person’s “charisma,” led search inquiries for slang definitions. Other language-related searches included terms like “it’s giving,” “cringe,” and “no printer.”

