The Possibility of Hunter Biden Contempt Proceedings

Published on December 13, 2023

Hunter Biden

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON– House Republicans say they will probably start contempt proceedings against the President’s son. On Wednesday morning, Hunter Biden said outside the Capitol he will only testify in his father’s impeachment inquiry in a public hearing and will not respond to a Republican subpoena about his business dealings.

Republicans say the President benefited from his son’s foreign business dealings and they will vote soon on an impeachment inquiry.

Republican Congressman James Comer of Kentucky said Hunter Biden does not get to set the terms and the investigation involves public corruption at the highest levels of government.

