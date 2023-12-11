Fantasia Is Up For A 2024 Golden Globe Amongst Other Phenomenal Talent [Full Nominations List]

Awards season continues with 2024 Golden Globes nominations announcement today (Dec. 11). Fantasia Barrino is amongst the talent nominated for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Drama Picture category. Read more details and check out the full nominations list inside.
Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, honoring the top film and television series from the past year.
Barbie takes the lead amongst the films nominated with nine total nominations, closely followed by Oppenheimer with eight. Films Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things earned seven nominations.
In television, popular HBO series “Succession’s” final season received the most nominations with nine total. “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” came in second, both earning five nods.
There were new categories included this year. Cinematic and Box Office achievement in motion pictures and Best Stand-up Comedian on television were the two newly added categories.
The awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, directly after an NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader. The show will also stream on Paramount+ and be available to stream on the CBS app.
Check out the full list of nominations below:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Television Series, Drama
“1923” (Paramount+)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Diplomat” (Netflix)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
“Succession” (HBO)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“The Bear” (FX)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Barry” (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Brian Cox,“Succession”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Dominic West, “The Crown”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Helen Mirren, “1923”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
Emma Stone, “The Curse”
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Alan Ruck, “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Abby Elliott, “The Bear”
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
“Beef”
“Lessons in Chemistry”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“All the Light We Cannot See”
“Fellow Travelers”
“Fargo”
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”
David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
Juno Temple, “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”
Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”
Best Picture, Non-English Language
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France
“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland
“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy
“Past Lives” (A24) — United States
“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain
“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture, Animated
“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
“Elemental” (Disney)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
“Suzume” (Toho Co.)
“Wish” (Disney)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)
Fantasia Is Up For A 2024 Golden Globe Amongst Other Phenomenal Talent [Full Nominations List]
