Rising star actress Phylicia Pearl Mpasi will steal your heart with her performance as young Celie in The Color Purple. The Maryland native accurately captures the essence of the character, making her debut in a major box office film, one that will catapult her career into the sea of A-list actors.

For her first big premiere, the starlet opted for a radiant yellow and purple Christian Siriano gown with floral accents representing her current mood: living life in full bloom.

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi’s look for “The Color Purple” World Premiere

We caught up with Mpasi as she got ready for the LA premiere of the film. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the big night.

We also spoke to the beauty on the purple carpet where she shared more about her dress selection. “It’s actually a funny story,” she says. “We had another dress that I really wanted, but when we saw it, it was not quite right. So, I was telling my stylist, Jake Sokoloff, we just gotta release and let God work, and I’m so, so grateful that Christian Siriano came in. I really wanted something yellow. Yellow is my favorite color. We also paid homage to the color purple. And I love flowers. I feel like these are in bloom; I’m in bloom. My new career is starting, and I’m just so excited. This dress perfectly personifies everything that I’m feeling tonight.”

Tens across the board for Mpasi and her style team. Her recent appearances have been hitting the looks out of the ballpark. She attended Elle’s Women in Hollywood event in another Christian Siriano gown that she slayed!

What do you think? Are you loving Phylicia Pearl Mpasi’s looks?

GRWM: ‘The Color Purple’ Star Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Is A Floral Princess At The World Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com