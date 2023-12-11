Toya Johnson Shares An Adorable All-Red Holiday Photo Shoot Featuring Her Daughters Reginae And Reign

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

SLAY bells are ringing, and Toya Johnson-Rushing is listening. The Atlanta socialite celebrates the holiday season with an all-red photo shoot complete with her daughters posing, smiling, and slaying along with her.

Posted to Instagram, the video fills fans’ hearts with holiday joy.

The red-themed capture starts with a beautiful shot of Toya and her daughters, Reginae, 25, and Reign, 5. TLC’s hip-hop culture classic “Sleigh Ride” plays in the background.

The shoot backdrop was filled with red holiday magic and celebratory props. The reel included red-wrapped presents with red bows, oversized red ornaments, and a red Christmas tree.

The Category is: Red Sequins

The three generations of women are stunningly beautiful in the behind-the-scenes-style video. The trio rocks various sequin red dresses perfect for a holiday outing.

Toya’s version is an off-the-shoulder gown with a slightly voluminous skirt that swayed beautifully with her sultry and happy poses. She complimented her dress with a buss-down middle part and glamorous soft curls.

Reginae, who also recently celebrated her birthday in red, had a sexier take. She donned a striking dress with a high-slit, red gem fringe, and square sleeveless neckline. Reginae’s hair was long, sleek, and chic with a curved side part.

Reign stole the show dressed like the cutest holiday princess in a knee-length dress with feather sleeves. She melted hearts switching poses from her hands on her hips to right beneath her chin.

Toya captioned her reel, “Creating cherished memories wrapped in holiday joy with my beautiful daughters.” Fans’ comments reflect the joy in the video. One summed it up saying, “Beautiful pictures Reign is so pretty I love y’all dresses so beautiful .”

Toya had Reginae at a young age with rapper Lil Wayne and has been open about the close bond she and her eldest share. Reign is her youngest child with husband Robert “Red” Rushing.

