Atlanta police have arrested a woman who tried to burn down the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr.
Authorities claim that the 26-year-old, whose name has yet to be released, poured gasoline on the property at 501 Auburn Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Multiple witnesses reportedly stopped her and reached out to police.
Once law enforcement arrived the woman was detained and is currently being held on attempted arson and second-degree interference with government property charges.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The home, which was taken over by the National Park Service in 2018, is currently closed for renovations that are expected to be completed by 2025.
From CBS News:
In a statement Tuesday night, the King Center wrote that “an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property. Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”
To read the entire CBS News report CLICK HERE.
Martin Luther King Jr. was born in this house and lived there until he was 12 years old.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Woman Tries To Burn Down Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Taylor Swift Opens Up About How Her ‘Career Was Taken Away’ Over A Kanye West Lyric
- Niecy Nash Served And Ate In A Purple Sequin Nadine Merabi Jumpsuit At ‘The Color Purple’ Premiere
- GRWM: ‘The Color Purple’ Star Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Is A Floral Princess At The World Premiere
- 50 Cent’s Production Company Plans To Donate Proceeds From Diddy Documentary To Sexual Assault Victims
- Toya Johnson Shares An Adorable All-Red Holiday Photo Shoot Featuring Her Daughters Reginae And Reign
- Beyoncé Thanks Her Fans For The Success Of The ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film: ‘I Can’t Wait To See What Else Y’all Do’
- Sheila Jackson Lee Retains Congress Seat After Losing Houston Mayor Runoff
- Cardi B Steps Out In A Bowl Shaped Pixie Haircut And We Need More!
- Fantasia Serves In An Annakiki Blazer While Promoting ‘The Color Purple’
Woman Tries To Burn Down Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr. was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Tiffany Haddish Prepared To Get Help After Latest DUI Arrest: “This Will Never Happen Again”
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Cheryl Lynn Enjoys “Lovely” Royalties As “Encore” Gets A Resurgence On TikTok
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Diddy Releases Statement After Being Accused Of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old, X Tells Him To Log Off