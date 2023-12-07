Listen Live
News

Taylor Swift Is The “Time” 2023 Person Of The Year

Published on December 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 05, 2023

Source: Gotham / Getty

NEW YORK–Taylor Swift is TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year.

Swift was selected from a shortlist of nine finalists the publication unveiled for the honor at the beginning of the week.  Dating all the way back to 1927, TIME magazine has chosen the man, woman, group or concept with the most influence — for better or worse — on the world in the past 12 months.

Barbie was also an option, along with Hollywood strikers, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Open AI CEO Sam Altman and prosecutors of former President Trump.

Rounding out the list are Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Charles III and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The post Taylor Swift Is The “Time” 2023 Person Of The Year appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Taylor Swift Is The “Time” 2023 Person Of The Year  was originally published on wibc.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close