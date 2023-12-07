Listen Live
University of Nevada Shooting Suspect Now Dead

Published on December 7, 2023

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)


LAS VEGAS — A mass shooting suspect on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted that the suspect was located and is “deceased.” The department adds that there seem “to be multiple victims at this time.”

A heavy police presence is currently at the scene.

The post University of Nevada Shooting Suspect Now Dead appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

