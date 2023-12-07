LAS VEGAS — A mass shooting suspect on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is dead.
The Metropolitan Police Department posted that the suspect was located and is “deceased.” The department adds that there seem “to be multiple victims at this time.”
A heavy police presence is currently at the scene.
The post University of Nevada Shooting Suspect Now Dead appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
University of Nevada Shooting Suspect Now Dead was originally published on wibc.com
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Tiffany Haddish Prepared To Get Help After Latest DUI Arrest: “This Will Never Happen Again”
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Cheryl Lynn Enjoys “Lovely” Royalties As “Encore” Gets A Resurgence On TikTok
-
Burn Baby Burn: Joe Biden’s Birthday Cake Sparks Mass Meme Production on Social Media
-
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Instagram In A Gold Balmain Mini Dress
-
From Rhymes To Redemption: Secular Artists Who Turned Their Lives Over To Christ