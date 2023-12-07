University of Nevada Shooting Suspect Now Dead

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

LAS VEGAS — A mass shooting suspect on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted that the suspect was located and is “deceased.” The department adds that there seem “to be multiple victims at this time.”

A heavy police presence is currently at the scene.

