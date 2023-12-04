Bronny James Cleared To Return To Basketball After Cardiac Arrest & LeBron Will Skip Lakers Game To Watch Debut

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nearly four months after a scary collapse, Bronny James is finally ready to return to the court.

According to ESPN, the newly minted USC freshman will have a final evaluation by the university’s staff this week, and if all goes well, he’ll soon be ready to return to games.

The James gang released a statement on Bronny’s improved health, thanked those wishing him well and showed some Trojan pride.

Related Stories LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!” a family spokesperson said in a statement.

Bronny is LeBron’s eldest kid, so he’s extremely proud of him, and there’s no chance he’s going to miss his USC debut, even if it means missing a game as a Los Angeles Laker.

“I’m looking forward to his first game whenever he’s cleared and ready to play. I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day [USC] play, I’ll have to catch them next game.

His teammates groaned at the thought of playing without him, but with all the sacrifices King James has made for the NBA over 20-plus seasons, he’s earned it to put family first.

“Family over everything,” James added.

Bronny’s upcoming college debut comes after a frightening summer that saw him collapse on the court during a USC practice. In July, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital, where he stayed three days and underwent a procedure to repair a congenital heart defect.

“The heart specialists have cleared him, which is great, and now it’s a matter of getting him back on the court next week hopefully to begin working out with the team full contact,” coach Andy Enfield said after Thursday’s practice, according to ESPN.

Bronny’s been spotted on the court practicing with teammates since the team’s win over Brown Nov. 19, as fans are anxious to see him take the court and wonder when his first game will be. However, Coach Enfield warns that it may take Bronny some time to get back up to speed after missing a lot of crucial time.

“That’s not my decision, and it’s probably too early to speculate. He’s been out of basketball for quite a few months, so we’ll be patient with him, and once we get the green light, we’ll get him into games,” Coach Enfield added.

The USC Trojans are 2-2 on the season. Their next handful of games are against Gonzaga, Long Beach State, Auburn, Alabama State and Oregon.

Bronny James Cleared To Return To Basketball After Cardiac Arrest & LeBron Will Skip Lakers Game To Watch Debut was originally published on cassiuslife.com