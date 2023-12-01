The Balvenie & Questlove Share Exclusive Clip Of Quest For Craft With Yo-Yo MA

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In season 3 of Quest for Craft, by way of The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the famed drummer for The Roots, spoke with a bevy of musicians and entertainers. In an exclusive clip, Questlove and Yo-Yo Ma discuss human resiliency, the importance of breaks, and how humanity repairs itself after a foundation gets broken.

Quest for Craft is an interview series where Questlove examines the journey creators take in their respective crafts, covering figures from the worlds of comedy, film, and, quite naturally, music. Yo-Yo Ma, one of the most recognized classical musicians in the world, sat down with Thompson for the series with the pair bumping into a beautiful conversation about the concept of breaks and their necessity to humanity.

Via an exclusive clip, Ma’s charming humor is juxtaposed with his world-class talent as the Grammy Award-winning cellist explains how breaks in life can transform’s one trajectory. As seen in the clip below, Ma had Thompson’s full attention as he leaned in to absorb the lesson.

[Video Forthcoming]

Questlove’s enthusiasm in speaking with Ma was a delight to witness, and he explained in a quote why this current journey is dear to him.

From Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson:

“During the filming of Quest for Craft Season Three, I sat down with some of my favorite creatives on the planet to explore how they make what they make. Fred Armisen explains why he shaved his whole head to play Uncle Fester. Yo-Yo Ma talks about how playing the cello is only 10% of his art. Lena Waithe gets into how she brings intention to every aspect of television, from the voices of her characters to choosing her writing partners. Anderson. Paak literally showed up with an answer to my question tattooed on his belly. This season brings to life different ways you can bring heart into your craft.”

Photo: The Balvenie

