In Episode 1 of Check The Tech, we looked out for the wellness gurus. Episode 2, it’s all about the gamer in your life.

Episode 2 of CassiusLife’s limited series and visual gift guide, Check The Tech, is here. Our host, tech venture capitalist Sara Lovestyle, returns, and this time, Vet software engineer and app builder Alex Kissi joins her to share his thoughts on the best gaming-themed gifts.

As for Kissi, he developed his first mobile application in 2010, a mobile studio application that allowed artists to upload their own instrumentals and multitrack audio recordings.

The app reached No. 2 in the app store and was used by 50 Cent, 2 Chainz and country artist Brad Paisley.

Kissi’s tech ambitions didn’t stop at building apps. He also developed his own video game after seeing how profitable video games are and the lack of diversity in video game development.

“First of all, I noticed the amount of money they were making. I was like, wait, this company makes that much money on this game, and that intrigued me,” Kissi said. “And then I also noticed that the diversity in the gaming sector wasn’t really there and that made me create and start writing my own software game. And it took me about three to four years to write my own.”

Now, it’s time to focus on the products. This episode will cover the Steel Series Apex Pro Mechanical Keyboard, Backbone One mobile gaming controller and The Andromeda Mysteries mobile gaming app.

Step in the entire episode above, and check back with CassiusLife next week for Episode 3: Check The Tech: Gifts To Secure The Crib.

Check The Tech: Gifts For The Gamer was originally published on cassiuslife.com