Keke Palmer is out here MILF’n, and we love to see it. The multi-hyphenate star hosted the Soul Train Awards, and she served several piping hot looks on a sterling silver platter.

Last week, we got a sneak peek into Palmer’s red carpet look. The actress donned a black Versace dress and blonde, shoulder-length hair. Since giving birth, the “Christmas Kisses” singer adopted a wardrobe reminiscent of a classic Black 90s vixen. This little black number proves she hit the style inspo target.

Keke Palmer is a style queen at the Soul Train Awards

Palmer took the stage in a racy, angelic look that took our breath away. The lace minidress featured a corset bodice with an asymmetrical hem. She partnered the look with a long, white duster and white platform sandals.

Another one of Palmer’s wardrobe changes included a black, sheer gown with a tiered, ruffled skirt. The Akeelah and the Bee star pulled her hair back into a low ponytail, highlighting her soft glam beauty beat.

When we thought Palmer was done serving looks, our girl stepped out in a metallic gold minidress featuring a corset bodice. The singer partnered the look with her gold, shoulder-length cut. Palmer was already that chick before the birth of baby Leo, but her new-mom glow puts her on another level.

And another one! Palmer showed off her mom bod in a grey, curve-hugging body con dress. She partnered the look with strappy silver sandals and large silver hoops, and her hair was styled half-up and half-down.

Keke Palmer can do no wrong in our eyes. She’s a shining star who is making a mark in the fashion lane. Her drip reminds us of the 90s, where beauty and style felt classic and timeless.

Keke Palmer Serves MILF Goals At The Soul Train Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com