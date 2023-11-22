Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Faith

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

November is Diabetes Awareness Month so it’s the perfect time to learn about all the different types of diabetes. Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes which is diabetes while pregnant, are the more common types that we hear about but there are many misconceptions surrounding each of them.

5 Black Diabetics Talk Misconceptions Of Type 1 Diabetes, Symptoms, Dating With T1D, Pregnancy + More

I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2006 and have had my ups and downs living with this autoimmune disease so it’s always been great to connect with other Black type 1 diabetics. I am excited to bring together a few more of my T1D friends to talk about different topics throughout Diabetes Awareness month. Our third topic was Type 1 Diabetes and Faith.

Some may ask, why would God give his children an illness and many may answer that with “God will never give me more than I can bare.” Many may never question God and wouldn’t ask him why. In my discussion with two amazing women of God who also have type 1 diabetes, Brandess and Tiana, we shared different perspectives to this questions. We also talked about how they found out they had Type 1 Diabetes, gospel songs that help them get through the tough days and so much more!

You can watch this full conversation in the video below and make to look out for my future conversation this month!

