Playing for the Nation’s Capital can be a gift and a curse. It’s the home of so many Americans from different parts of the world. It’s not unusual to go to a sporting event for any of the Washington professional teams (Commanders, Wizards, Nationals, Capitals, Mystics, DC United, Spirit) and see the opposing team’s fans filling the stands. Friday, November 17’s game against the New York Knicks is recent is clear example of this.
The Washington Wizards took on the New York Knicks in another In-Season Tournament game. The Knicks went on to win the game 120-99. Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Knicks fans in attendance started to chant “Let’s Go Knicks” In the after game press conference, Inside the Wizards Staff Writer BreAnna Holmes asked Wizards forward Deni Avdija about the Knicks fans chanting, here is his response:
Many fans could say if they gave us something to cheer about we’d cheer but having the opposing team’s fans drown out the home team in their arena is a culture DC has to get rid of. Continue reading on Inside The Wizards.
Washington Wizards Deni Avdija Disappointed In DC Sports Fan Culture But Has Hopes On Improvement was originally published on woldcnews.com
