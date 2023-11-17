Erica Campbell is on a winning streak that, as of last week, got even better after she nabbed a pair of nominations for “Best Gospel Album” and “Best Gospel Performance/Song” at the upcoming 2024 GRAMMYs.
It was only fitting that she stopped by The Tamron Hall Show to celebrate the great news, and man did she she arrive fit for the occasion!
RELATED: Blessed! Erica Campbell Receives Two 2024 Grammy Award Nominations
Performing her GRAMMY-nominated single, “Feel Alright (Blessed),” which is lifted off her GRAMMY-nominated album, I Love You, Erica was all smiles as she graced the stage of daytime television once again. In addition to talking nominations and new music, the Mary Mary songstress also filled the audience in on how she maintains motherhood amongst the many titles she holds down — including being the beloved head honcho here at Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell!
Watch Erica Campbell give a special performance of “Feel Alright (Blessed)” and her full interview on The Tamron Hall Show below:
- Blac Chyna Celebrates 1 Year Sober On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
- Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
- Tamron Hall Channels A Pregnant Cardi B For Halloween
Erica Campbell Joins ‘Tamron Hall’ To Talk New Album, Motherhood And GRAMMY Nominations was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Cash Contest
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Tamar Braxton Addresses Chrisean Rock Assault Allegations
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Happy No Shave November To The Finest Bearded Celebrities
-
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral