Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a stopgap bill to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.
The vote was 87-to-11, with just 60 votes needed to pass. It will now head to the desk of President Biden to be signed.
Both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell say they support the bill that extends government funding through early next year.
The House passed the measure with mostly Democratic votes after dozens of Republicans opposed the plan due to a lack of spending cuts.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., described Wednesday as “a very, very good night for the American people” before announcing a government shutdown has been avoided.
“Obviously, the Republican-led House needed Democratic votes to avoid a shutdown, and I was pleased to see that the speaker was willing to work with Democrats and resisted the siren song of the hard right in the House,” Schumer said. “And if that continues, we can avoid further shutdowns and finish the work of funding the government.”
This current plan keeps the government funded until mid-January.
