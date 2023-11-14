Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

I had the pleasure to chat with inspirational artist Bobbi Storm! When you hear her WHY… you’ll understand the passion behind her music. She’s literally healing souls out here!

Watch our full interview in the video below and listen to me live Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm on Majic 102.3 & 92.7, the real sound of The DMV!

Bobbi Storm Joins Vic Jagger To Share Her WHY & Her Passion Behind The Music