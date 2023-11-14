I had the pleasure to chat with inspirational artist Bobbi Storm! When you hear her WHY… you’ll understand the passion behind her music. She’s literally healing souls out here!
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Watch our full interview in the video below and listen to me live Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm on Majic 102.3 & 92.7, the real sound of The DMV!
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Bobbi Storm Joins Vic Jagger To Share Her WHY & Her Passion Behind The Music was originally published on mymajicdc.com
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Cash Contest
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral
-
A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More
-
Ashanti Surprises Nelly With A Custom Blue Impala For His 49th Birthday