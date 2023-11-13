According to police authorities, an unidentified suspect was captured after a former employee shot and killed another employee Monday morning.
PVAMU police reported the incident happened approximately at 9:30 a.m. They discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity has not been released yet. PVAMU staff performed “life-saving measures” until EMS arrived, but he didn’t survive.
Police found the car that matched the suspect and detained him.
No students were harmed, and classes are cancelled for the day as the staff mourns the unfortunate situation.
Source: KHOU11
We will add updates as the story develops.
The post 1 dead in Prairie View A&M Shooting appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
1 dead in Prairie View A&M Shooting was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Cash Contest
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral
-
A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More
-
Ashanti Surprises Nelly With A Custom Blue Impala For His 49th Birthday