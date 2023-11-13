Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Boy is back— this time… with J. Cole! These two rap titans are joining forces on the second leg of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour. Drake & Cole will take over the Schottenstein Center for two nights February 20th & 21st. Mark your calendars and get your coins ready— general tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 11AM on livenation.com!

This announcement comes on the heels of an already explosive year for the duo. In October, Drake surprised fans in Toronto by bringing J. Cole out on stage to perform their hit collab, “First Person Shooter.” The chemistry between the two was perfect, leaving fans hungry for more.

Back in April, Cole and Drizzy co-headlined a legendary set at “Dreamville Fest“. The crowd got to witness the seamless blending of their distinct styles, along with special guest appearances incorporated into the show from Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne.

According to Billboard, their recent collaboration has also made history. Drake has now tied Michael Jackson with 13 Hot 100 leaders, the most among solo males. Meanwhile, this track earned J. Cole his first No. 1.

While fans eagerly wait for IAAB Part 2 to kick off, there’s another question lingering in the air: when will we hear new solo material from J. Cole?

Check out the dates for Drake’s It’s All a blur Tour – Big As The What? below.

Jan. 18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

Jan. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Jan. 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center – San Antonio

Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Jan. 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

Jan. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

March 10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

March 18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

March 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

March 27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

Be sure to check back here for the scoop on all things Drake & J. Cole tour news!

Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com