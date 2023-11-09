Rick Ross Hilariously Recounts Awkward Moment His Ankle Monitor Went Off In Front Of President Obama

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Embarrassing yourself is one thing, but doing it in front of Barack Obama while in the White House is another.

Just ask Rick Ross, who was invited to the White House in 2016 when his ankle monitor happened to go off. He was rocking the hardware while out on conditional release in connection with his 2015 arrest for kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The story went viral days after the incident a few years ago, but during a recent episode of Complex’s 360 with Speedy, Ross –accompanied by Meek Mill to promo their collaborative album Too Good To Be True–revisited the cringeworthy moment.

“We was in the [White House], and I heard it go beep,” the MMG boss remembers as he reenacted his reaction by sliding into the couch and trying to hide. “It f-cked me up. The Secret Service started moving because everybody gave away they phones—all electronics had to be given up. So when something started making a noise, you saw all the people in the back, and I’m like, ‘Damn.’”

Obama, known for his ribbing, reacted, but Ross declined to tell us what he said.

“And then it finally went off, and then Obama had to say something. I ain’t gonna repeat it out of respect for Obama, though,” he added.

Ironically, Ross, along with other rappers like Nicki Minaj, Common, Busta Rhymes, Pusha T, and DJ Khaled, were at the White House to support his My Brother’s Keeper initiative, which aims to keep Black young men and boys out of trouble by building safer communities.

Ross talked about the embarrassing incident back in 2020 during an interview with All Urban Central, understanding the importance of the moment.

“It really wasn’t cool,” he admitted. “It was a pivotal moment … I’m out on bond; I’m in a situation where they are not letting me travel. It’s a serious thing, and I get an opportunity … to come see [Obama] despite my situation.”

Watch the interview below.

Rick Ross Hilariously Recounts Awkward Moment His Ankle Monitor Went Off In Front Of President Obama was originally published on cassiuslife.com