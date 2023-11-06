NATIONWIDE — You may want to check your kitchen before you make lunch or dinner today.
Nearly 30-thousand pounds of Tyson Foods brand dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets are being recalled. The Tyson Foods “Fun Nuggets” may have metal pieces inside, said the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The contaminated nuggets were made on September 5th.
Tyson Foods announced the closure of its Indiana plant earlier this year.
24/7 Metro News Service contributed to this story.
The post USDA: Tyson Foods Recall “Fun Nuggets”, Possibly Contaminated appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
USDA: Tyson Foods Recall “Fun Nuggets”, Possibly Contaminated was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Cash Contest
-
Former NBA Player Joe Smith Freaks Out After Finding Out His Wife Has An OnlyFans
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
-
Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara
-
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH]