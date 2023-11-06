California Love: Section Of Oakland’s MacArthur Blvd Renamed As Tupac Shakur Way

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nearly 30 years after his death, Tupac Shakur is still lauded as one of the greatest rappers ever.

Now, his adopted hometown of California has found another way to honor the rapper.

On Friday, the city of Oakland, California, renamed a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard –near the neighborhood where he lived in the 1990s– to Tupac Shakur Way.

Oakland native and fellow 1990s legend MC Hammer was on hand for the ceremony, as well as Sway Calloway, who thought it was time for his city to honor Shakur’s career.

“I’m proud to be here today to be part of the street naming ceremony. I see murals all over the world of Tupac. Was only right that we have a street named after him, correct?” Sway said, according to ABC7. “So let’s celebrate today with the Shakur family. And thank you. Your family has been through a lot. And still, you stand here strong.”

Hammer also spoke at the two-hour-long event and praised the slain rapper’s pen, saying he was “hands down, the greatest rapper ever; there’s not even a question of that.”

News of the honor comes weeks after Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested and accused of killing 25-year-old ‘Pac back in 1996.

Las Vegas police say Davis is the only living suspect related to the investigation, and they believe he was the mastermind.

“I think the best way to characterize that is Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime, and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out to commit this crime,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told CNN.

Nevada also has an aiding and abetting statute, which means even if Davis didn’t pull the trigger, being an accessory to the crime makes him just as guilty.

However, Davis already admitted his involvement in Tupac’s murder to the police in 2009, but it came as a proffer agreement where he agreed to give authorities information on the case, but it can’t be used against him.

