Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced

Published on November 4, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
NewSong performs during Winter Jam. During the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular at the Santander Arena in Reading Thursday evening February 14, 2019. Photo by Ben Hasty

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

If you are a fan of contemporary Christian music, you will want to know that the lineup for Winter Jam 2024 has been announced!

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The upcoming concerts will feature musicians and groups such as Crowder, Lecrae, Katy Nichole, and Seventh Day Slumber. One show will be held at Indy’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 3rd.

Other tour stops in the state will include the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne and the Ford Center in Evansville. Learn more here.

Winter Jam is an annual event that brings Christian artists together to perform around the country. And, it is known for having uniquely low admission prices.

In fact, admission will be $15 at the door. Learn more at jamtour.com.

The post Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced  was originally published on wibc.com

RELATED TAGS

winter jam

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close