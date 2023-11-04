Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you are a fan of contemporary Christian music, you will want to know that the lineup for Winter Jam 2024 has been announced!

The upcoming concerts will feature musicians and groups such as Crowder, Lecrae, Katy Nichole, and Seventh Day Slumber. One show will be held at Indy’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 3rd.

Other tour stops in the state will include the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne and the Ford Center in Evansville. Learn more here.

Winter Jam is an annual event that brings Christian artists together to perform around the country. And, it is known for having uniquely low admission prices.

In fact, admission will be $15 at the door. Learn more at jamtour.com.

