In this exclusive interview, our girl Ayeeedubb got to chat with the R&B group H-Town in the K975 studios!

Of course, their hits like “Knockin’ Da Boots” and “Part-Time Lover” still ring in our heads (although we were definitely too young to sing it when they first came out). The surviving members of the group, Shazam and G.I., discuss the necessities to bring for the “Ladies R&B Kickback” at the DPAC on Nov. 3. Plus, they talk about their new single, “Strokey Doke,” featuring vocals from their late brother/bandmate, Dino.

H-Town Discuss Concert Necessities And New Music Ahead of “Ladies R&B Kickback” was originally published on hiphopnc.com