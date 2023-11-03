Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Who knew Nelly and Ashanti would be #couplegoals in 2023?!

Ashanti is spoiling her man Nelly for his 49th birthday. After surprising him with his childhood dream car, a vintage blue low rider, the “Good Good” singer surprised him with a party! And she even got Case to come perform some of Nelly’s favorite 90s jams.

Nelly hasn’t stopped smiling since he slid across the Verzuz stage and back into the arms of the one who got away, Ashanti. The Country Grammar rapper grinned from ear to ear as he gazed around the room at friends and family who had gathered to celebrate him.

Ashanti and Nelly confirmed their rekindled relationship, in September, and are riding (stylishly) and strong as a couple who seem to be enjoying the honeymoon phase after spinning the block and giving love a second try.

After being gifted his dream car, he took to social media to write, ““Sometimes all you can say is, ‘Thank You.’ Best gift [I’ve] ever received besides my kids!!!! You showed out, shawty!!! Love you, Ashanti.”

While Nelly hasn’t stopped flashing his pearly whites, Ashanti has been beaming over her man. She even wore a clutch with their faces on it to the VMAs.

“We are in a great space,” the Grammy winner told PEOPLE on the carpet. “Everything is positive. We having a lot of fun.”

Nelly addressed their old-but-new romance during an episode of Boss Moves with Rasheeda. “We cool again,” he said. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.”

We’re here for Nelly and Ashanti’s mature relationship. They are both collecting their flowers for their successful careers, are respected among their peers and have big bank accounts to blow on each other. And we love that for them.

Ashanti Threw Nelly A Surprise Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com