Missy Elliott is making history as the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The legendary musician stopped by Good Morning America to discuss the honor, her music-making process and much more.

The four-time Grammy winner quickly rose to the top of the charts in the ’90s and ’00s, collaborating with notable artists like Timbaland, Aaliyah and Monica. Her unique sound, dope beats and swaggy wardrobe put her on the map as one of our generation’s most influential figures. She’s contributed over 30 years to the music industry and has paved the way for many of today’s artists.

The rapper, singer, songwriter and producer sat down with Robin Roberts to discuss her accolades, including her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Missy Elliott reflects on her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

“Words can’t describe it,” Elliott tells Roberts regarding her induction. “It just hasn’t clicked, you know, when you’re in the hip-hop world, it seems so far out of reach,” she continued.

“And, it being the 50th year of hip-hop,” she said as she continued to reflect. “No matter what people say, the hip-hop world is something special and unique.

Elliott is in good company with this year’s Hall of Famers. Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and Chaka Khan will join the list of inductees. Fans can watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stream live on Disney+ on Nov. 3. You can catch special performances from H.E.R. and New Edition.

This a massive moment in hip-hop history, and we have Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott to thank for it. Her unwavering talent, distinct style and dedication to being her authentic self kept a generation moving and grooving for 30+ years.

Missy Elliott Reflects On Becoming The 1st Female Rapper Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame was originally published on hellobeautiful.com