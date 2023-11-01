Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In contrast to this year’s remarkable surge, millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a more moderate 3.2% increase in their benefits for 2024, aligning with the stabilization of consumer prices.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will result in the average recipient receiving an additional $50 or more per month, starting in January, as stated by the Social Security Administration.

RELATED: What You Need To Know About Social Security Benefits Even Before You’re Old Enough For Them

This change comes on the heels of an extraordinary 8.7% benefit increase this year, driven by 40-year-high inflation rates, which significantly impacted the cost of consumer goods. However, with the gradual easing of inflation, the forthcoming annual increase is noticeably smaller.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024 was originally published on woldcnews.com