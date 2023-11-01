Mariah Carey Has Defrosted Which Means It’s Officially Christmas Season

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Hang up the Halloween remnants because Mariah Carey has defrosted and declared it officially the Christmas season!

The Queen of Christmas took to her Instagram account to post a video announcing that it was festive time, also known as – Mariah season. The video opens up with a view of a safe and a clock above the safe, striking 12:00 a.m. on November 1, 2023. The safe unlocks to show Carey preserved in a massive block of ice. People in black capes and Halloween masks worked tirelessly to unthaw her by blowing the ice with hairdryers. Then suddenly, the crooner belted out the words, “It’s Time,” in her pitch-singing voice, and the ice cracked, revealing Carey in a fitted Santa suit accessorized with black gloves and a black belt.

The video then shows Carey, her kids, and actors having fun on a set filled with Christmas decor while her hit holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” served as the soundtrack to the video. The Grammy winner ended the fun reel by waving to the camera. She captioned the post, “It’s…… TIME!!! #MariahSZN.” Her followers flooded her comment section excitedly about the video and the approaching holiday. “November 1 should be a public holiday at this point in honor of Mariah’s annual announcement,” commented one follower. At the same time, another fan noticed how the artist bumped Halloween out the way. “Not only she’s queen of Christmas, but she’s slowly stealing Halloween! 🩷 .”

Carey is arguably one of the greatest singers of her time. The New York native has achieved significant success as an artist and has sold millions of albums since her inception. However, the mother of two broke records with her holiday jam “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” selling over 20 million copies of the song, making it one of the biggest-selling singles ever. This single has inspired television specials, commercials, and covers from other big-name artists, thus making the diva the Queen of Christmas.

So, you heard Mariah. Get out your festive decorations and turn on your favorite Christmas jams because It’s…… TIME!!

Mariah Carey Has Defrosted Which Means It’s Officially Christmas Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com